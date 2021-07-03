Previous
I’m on the left, my 75 year old mother in the middle and next is my sister. We helped frame the four walls of our bunky today. The 3 of us lifted this wall! Hubby took the photo.
Kathy A ace
Well done ladies!
July 4th, 2021  
