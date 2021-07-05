4:00am Adventure

Funny Ruxton story from last night:



2:00am A fast moving sound which was a combination of something running FAST in the ceiling and a “whoosh” sound wakes me up. I figured a mouse was trapped in the ceiling rafters. It doesn’t scare me but I am concerned that the thing was stuck, was going to die and cause a smell. Ron was asleep so I went back to sleep.



4:00am - My insulin pump wakes me to say I have low blood sugar (which I actually didn’t have) and I didn’t hear the strange noises anymore. A couple minutes later Jeff (my BIL) gets up to pee. Ron is awake now. So I tell him about the 2am sounds. Jeff is back and it’s quiet again and the strange sounds start again. We’re both listening and for the first time my eyes are open and I see something fly through our room. I yell, “It’s a bird”. Ron thinks I’m nuts and just lays there. Meanwhile Kelly (my sister) is now coming down the stairs to go to the bathroom. I decide I will join her. So I’ve got my iPhone light going and I’m walking towards here very slowly, shining the light looking for the “bird”. She can’t hear me saying “There’s a bird in the house” and is laughing because I’m walking like a lunatic towards her shining the light. Now the two of us are just outside the sliding glass door looking into the house when a BAT swoops down. We both scream’”BAT!” and drop to the ground. Her first thought is the movie the Goonies and mine is my hair, so immediately put my hoodie on. By now Ron is up and he’s laughing because he can’t believe how quickly we got to the ground. We are all up now and Kelly says “I’m going to pee my pants” so her and I leave to use the outhouse. By the time we get back the bat has been trapped in the space between the kitchen window and screen. Ron is on the inside and Jeff is outside. He releases the screen and the bat flies away and another Ruxton experience is over!!