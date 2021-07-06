Sign up
Photo 3284
Carpenter's Notes
I thought it was interesting that my brother in law used a chunk of wood to make notes on the square footage of the cabin. We're going to install laminate flooring next.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool note pad!
July 7th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
made me smile...my dad would grab anything...even your marriage license if it had a clean side and write down things or draw a plan...my brother just remodeled my daughter's kitchen and used an old cupboard door to list the location of the circuit breakers in the panel box lol...just like my dad.
July 7th, 2021
