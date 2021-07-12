Previous
Ocean stuff by kwind
Photo 3290

Ocean stuff

Found this stuff at a thrift store and used it has a decor piece at the cabin. We arrived today and are here for 3 sleeps.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find and shot, so perfect for your cabin. Enjoy your sleeps ;-)
July 13th, 2021  
