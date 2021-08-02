Previous
S’mores by kwind
Photo 3311

S’mores

A friend came our to the island and brought lunch, including s’mores with HOMEMADE graham wafer cookies!
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

KWind

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
That looks so good!!
August 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I would love one or two. =)
August 3rd, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
August 3rd, 2021  
