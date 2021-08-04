Previous
Inukshuks by kwind
Photo 3313

Inukshuks

Spotted on a little island outside Ganges Harbour on Saltspring Island.

https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/inuksuk-inukshuk
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
