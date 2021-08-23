Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3332
Sandstone
Our little island is made of sandstone and there are so many unique formations.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
7
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3767
photos
424
followers
187
following
913% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2021 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh what a fascinating location. Such a great shot. Thanks for sharing this.
August 24th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful formation, fav
August 24th, 2021
Bill
ace
So much interest in these formations.
August 24th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's incredible texture. Love it.
August 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! That looks alien to me. You really should tag this for the landscape challenge.
August 24th, 2021
joeyM
ace
Beautiful 💕
August 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 24th, 2021
