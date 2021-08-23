Previous
Sandstone by kwind
Photo 3332

Sandstone

Our little island is made of sandstone and there are so many unique formations.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lesley
Oh what a fascinating location. Such a great shot. Thanks for sharing this.
August 24th, 2021  
Margaret Brown
Beautiful formation, fav
August 24th, 2021  
Bill
So much interest in these formations.
August 24th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
That's incredible texture. Love it.
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi
Holy guaccamole! That looks alien to me. You really should tag this for the landscape challenge.
August 24th, 2021  
joeyM
Beautiful 💕
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
August 24th, 2021  
