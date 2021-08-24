Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3333
Sunset Flight
A seagull passed by the cliff the other night.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3767
photos
424
followers
187
following
913% complete
View this month »
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th August 2021 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Very nice capture of a moving object in low light.
August 24th, 2021
Leslie
ace
nice capture and background for the lone seagull
August 24th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice light and capture
August 24th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Great muted color
August 24th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful light and mood. The down stroke of the wings makes it look like he's just hanging in the air.
August 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
A lovely monotone !
August 24th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close