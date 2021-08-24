Previous
Sunset Flight by kwind
Sunset Flight

A seagull passed by the cliff the other night.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Bill ace
Very nice capture of a moving object in low light.
August 24th, 2021  
Leslie ace
nice capture and background for the lone seagull
August 24th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and capture
August 24th, 2021  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Great muted color
August 24th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light and mood. The down stroke of the wings makes it look like he's just hanging in the air.
August 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
A lovely monotone !
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 24th, 2021  
