Photo 3529
Rose
My husband came home with this rose the other day (a business he visited was giving them out). It's starting to fade on the edges but still pretty.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
6
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3963
photos
410
followers
177
following
966% complete
View this month »
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th March 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful rose!
March 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
this is splendid!
March 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty , and nicely presented ! fav
March 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov, petal details
March 8th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, nice point of view!
Ian
March 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Marvellous POV. I love the patterns.
March 8th, 2022
