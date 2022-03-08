Previous
Rose by kwind
Rose

My husband came home with this rose the other day (a business he visited was giving them out). It's starting to fade on the edges but still pretty.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful rose!
March 8th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
this is splendid!
March 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , and nicely presented ! fav
March 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov, petal details
March 8th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, nice point of view!

Ian
March 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Marvellous POV. I love the patterns.
March 8th, 2022  
