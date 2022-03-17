Sign up
Photo 3538
Heather is Blooming
A shot from my garden.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3973
photos
408
followers
175
following
969% complete
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
18th March 2022 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Wow!
March 19th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got a lot, beautiful !
March 19th, 2022
