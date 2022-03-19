Previous
Cutting Board by kwind
Cutting Board

My son is currently at college doing his 7 week carpentry apprenticeship course. This is year 2 of 4. He made this cutting board the first day out of different types of wood. I was quite impressed!
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

KWind

Jane Pittenger ace
It’s beautiful
March 20th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely craftsmanship.
March 20th, 2022  
