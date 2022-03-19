Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3540
Cutting Board
My son is currently at college doing his 7 week carpentry apprenticeship course. This is year 2 of 4. He made this cutting board the first day out of different types of wood. I was quite impressed!
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3974
photos
408
followers
175
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Views
6
2
365
NIKON D810
19th March 2022 6:07pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
It’s beautiful
March 20th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely craftsmanship.
March 20th, 2022
