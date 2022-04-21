Sign up
Photo 3573
Palais Garnier
The Paris Opera house is something special! I had seen photos of the lobby staircase and the actual theatre before but had no idea this GOLD room even existed. It was huge and shiny!
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4007
photos
412
followers
175
following
978% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st April 2022 1:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
joeyM
ace
Gorgeous intricate details ❤️
April 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow!
April 22nd, 2022
Bill
ace
Spectacular.
April 22nd, 2022
*lynn
ace
Wow!!
April 22nd, 2022
