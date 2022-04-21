Previous
Palais Garnier by kwind
Palais Garnier

The Paris Opera house is something special! I had seen photos of the lobby staircase and the actual theatre before but had no idea this GOLD room even existed. It was huge and shiny!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
joeyM ace
Gorgeous intricate details ❤️
April 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow!
April 22nd, 2022  
Bill ace
Spectacular.
April 22nd, 2022  
*lynn ace
Wow!!
April 22nd, 2022  
