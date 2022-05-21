Previous
Last Night by kwind
Photo 3601

Last Night

The sunset from last night. We leave the island today unfortunately but hope to be back in a week.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sunset and so peaceful ! fav
May 21st, 2022  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Lovely night capture with the neat reflection on the water.
May 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Peaceful scene...great shot
May 21st, 2022  
Newbank Lass
beautiful
May 21st, 2022  
Taffy ace
So serene -- the opposite of what we had last night. Such a beautiful view.
May 21st, 2022  
