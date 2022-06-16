Sign up
Photo 3626
Castle Day
We visited Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau castles in southern Germany today. They don't let you take photos inside - jerks!!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4060
photos
402
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th June 2022 11:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
