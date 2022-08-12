Previous
All Alone by kwind
Photo 3683

All Alone

Do you see the kayaker?
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
August 13th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, a tiny spot away out there in a calm sea! Lovely photo!
August 13th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wayyyyy out there
August 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Perfect solitude.
August 13th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Yes, lovely clouds!
August 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the landscape. Very nice shot with one lone kayaker.
August 13th, 2022  
Marloes ace
Wow!
August 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Barely
August 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow he is a long way out.
August 13th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Found the kayak.
August 14th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
He/she sure is teeny weeny.
August 14th, 2022  
