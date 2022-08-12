Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3683
All Alone
Do you see the kayaker?
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
11
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4117
photos
395
followers
171
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pyrrhula
Yes
August 13th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, a tiny spot away out there in a calm sea! Lovely photo!
August 13th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wayyyyy out there
August 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Perfect solitude.
August 13th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Yes, lovely clouds!
August 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the landscape. Very nice shot with one lone kayaker.
August 13th, 2022
Marloes
ace
Wow!
August 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Barely
August 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow he is a long way out.
August 13th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Found the kayak.
August 14th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
He/she sure is teeny weeny.
August 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close