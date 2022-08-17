Sign up
Photo 3688
Pond and Sky Combined
A filler from last week's hike.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
5
6
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4122
photos
394
followers
170
following
1010% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
John Maguire
ace
Excellent balance.
August 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
So pretty
August 18th, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely composition and reflections.
August 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful reflections
August 18th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 18th, 2022
