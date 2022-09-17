Previous
Kayakers and Mountains by kwind
Kayakers and Mountains

The wild fire smoke is gone and we can see our mountains again!! Makes me happy! I think these two kayakers are happy too.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 18th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love that backdrop of mountains
September 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Peaceful scene
September 18th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful blues
September 18th, 2022  
