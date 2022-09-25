Sign up
Photo 3726
A Coos Cow
We found out first Coos Cow on the Isle of Skye today! He was kind enough to pose for me!!
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4160
photos
391
followers
169
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th September 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Look out for sea eagles!!
Fab coo portrait
September 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He is just gorgeous and inquisitive - fab shot! fav
September 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a fabulous portrait! he seems friendly!
September 25th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
He’s adorable
September 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
They always look a bit like a teddy bear to me….
September 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Aren’t they lovely ….so soft too.
September 25th, 2022
