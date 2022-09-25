Previous
A Coos Cow by kwind
A Coos Cow

We found out first Coos Cow on the Isle of Skye today! He was kind enough to pose for me!!
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
JackieR ace
Look out for sea eagles!!

Fab coo portrait
September 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He is just gorgeous and inquisitive - fab shot! fav
September 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a fabulous portrait! he seems friendly!
September 25th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
He’s adorable
September 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
They always look a bit like a teddy bear to me….
September 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Aren’t they lovely ….so soft too.
September 25th, 2022  
