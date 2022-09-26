Previous
Old Man of Storr Hike by kwind
Old Man of Storr Hike

We walked 120 flights of stairs, 8885 steps and 5.15km in just under 2 hours. The weather was amazing and the views spectacular!!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am exhausted even reading your narrative !! but a lovely scenic view !
September 26th, 2022  
