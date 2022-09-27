Previous
365 Meet up by kwind
Photo 3728

365 Meet up

I got to meet Issi (@jamibann) - my 365 friend from Ballater, Scotland tonight. We went for dinner together with our husbands and had a wonderful time!! I'm grateful to 365 for bringing us together!
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

KWind

gloria jones ace
Wonderful photo of two lovely 365ers
September 27th, 2022  
Daryl O'Hare ace
I got to meet her in France! She's the best. What a lovely shot! I'm sure you had the best time!
September 27th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
What a lovely photo of you both. So good to meet up & see each other in real life. Lots to talk about & good the husbands there too. 365 has lots to answer for….good things!
September 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice photo. What a wonderful thing to meet another 365 friend!
September 27th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
What a great opportunity to be able to meet up, and a lovely photo of you both
September 27th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Oh what Great opportunity!
Lovely photo of the two of you hope you have a good time together!
September 27th, 2022  
