Photo 3728
365 Meet up
I got to meet Issi (@jamibann) - my 365 friend from Ballater, Scotland tonight. We went for dinner together with our husbands and had a wonderful time!! I'm grateful to 365 for bringing us together!
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful photo of two lovely 365ers
September 27th, 2022
Daryl O'Hare
ace
I got to meet her in France! She's the best. What a lovely shot! I'm sure you had the best time!
September 27th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
What a lovely photo of you both. So good to meet up & see each other in real life. Lots to talk about & good the husbands there too. 365 has lots to answer for….good things!
September 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice photo. What a wonderful thing to meet another 365 friend!
September 27th, 2022
Judith Johnson
What a great opportunity to be able to meet up, and a lovely photo of you both
September 27th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what Great opportunity!
Lovely photo of the two of you hope you have a good time together!
September 27th, 2022
