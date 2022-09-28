Previous
Falkland by kwind
Falkland

Our final stop on day 8 of our Scotland adventure is the village of Falkland. It’s so quaint and somewhat famous now for being a shooting location of the TV series Outlander.
28th September 2022

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana
Oh what a lovely shot of this quaint little village.
September 29th, 2022  
Babs
What a lovely village scene
September 29th, 2022  
