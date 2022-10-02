Sign up
Photo 3733
Greyfriars Bobby
This cute statue in Edinburgh is in honour of a real dog. He's known for spending 14 years guarding the grave of his owner until his own death.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
