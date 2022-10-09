Lagangarbh Hut

This wee white house is a popular place in the Glen coe region of Scotland. It used to be a Crofter’s House but today it’s owned by the National Trust and Scottish Mountaineering Club. It’s also one of the most popular photography locations in Glen Coe and sees thousands of photographers and tourists descend on it each year. The light was very extreme when we drove through so it didn't work to get the entire mountain in the shot.



** It's my Dad's 83rd birthday today! We didn't see him because of Covid but we'll celebrate in a few days together. We're all starting to feel better!