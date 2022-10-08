Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3739
Saint Conan's Kirk
We stopped at this amazing church on the edge of a Loch on Day 3 of our Scotland trip. The building was beautiful inside and out. This effigy to King Robert Bruce was magnificent. Here's a bit more info on the place:
https://www.britainexpress.com/attractions.htm?attraction=1082
**Covid news... My son woke up sick today!! This is his THIRD time getting it. He's not feeling well at the moment. With his Ulcerative Colitis he really suffers when he gets sick. Hopefully he'll feel better tomorrow.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4173
photos
391
followers
167
following
1024% complete
View this month »
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
23rd September 2022 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Stunningly beautiful
October 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Hope you all recover soon
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close