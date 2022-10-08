Previous
Saint Conan's Kirk by kwind
Saint Conan's Kirk

We stopped at this amazing church on the edge of a Loch on Day 3 of our Scotland trip. The building was beautiful inside and out. This effigy to King Robert Bruce was magnificent. Here's a bit more info on the place: https://www.britainexpress.com/attractions.htm?attraction=1082

**Covid news... My son woke up sick today!! This is his THIRD time getting it. He's not feeling well at the moment. With his Ulcerative Colitis he really suffers when he gets sick. Hopefully he'll feel better tomorrow.
Dawn ace
Stunningly beautiful
October 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Hope you all recover soon
October 9th, 2022  
