Glenfinnan Viaduct by kwind
Photo 3742

Glenfinnan Viaduct

After yesterday's shot we walked less than 15 minutes under the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

The viaduct is built from mass concrete, and has 21 semicircular spans of 50 feet (15 m). It is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland at 416 yards (380 m), and crosses the River Finnan at a height of 100 feet (30 m). The West Highland Line carries is single track, and the viaduct is 18 feet (5.5 m) wide between the parapets.The viaduct is built on a curve of 792 feet (241 m).

The concrete used in the Glenfinnan Viaduct is mass concrete, which unlike reinforced concrete does not contain any metal reinforcement. It is formed by pouring concrete, typically using fine aggregate, into formwork, resulting in a material very strong in compression but weak in tension.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

