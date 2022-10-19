Sign up
Photo 3750
Crazy Road
This was one of the craziest roads we drove while in Scotland. We were just about to the Quiraing Viewpoint. Shocking switchbacks on a super narrow road!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4184
photos
391
followers
167
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
26th September 2022 11:16am
View Info
View All
Public
View
bkb in the city
What a great looking road
October 20th, 2022
