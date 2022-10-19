Previous
Crazy Road by kwind
Photo 3750

Crazy Road

This was one of the craziest roads we drove while in Scotland. We were just about to the Quiraing Viewpoint. Shocking switchbacks on a super narrow road!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

KWind

bkb in the city
What a great looking road
October 20th, 2022  
