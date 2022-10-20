Previous
Culloden Viaduct by kwind
Photo 3751

Culloden Viaduct

Another cool viaduct we found in Scotland. It's super close to Culloden Battlefield.

here's some info and photos: https://www.visitinvernesslochness.com/listings/culloden-viaduct
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
william wooderson
It's awe-inspiring! Fav.
October 20th, 2022  
