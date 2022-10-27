Previous
Old Door by kwind
Old Door

Another of our favourite castles while in Scotland, was Stirling Castle. It was huge with some much to see. I really liked this door and patterned floor.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Peter Dulis ace
Nice pov
October 28th, 2022  
