Photo 3758
Old Door
Another of our favourite castles while in Scotland, was Stirling Castle. It was huge with some much to see. I really liked this door and patterned floor.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4192
photos
391
followers
166
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
29th September 2022 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice pov
October 28th, 2022
