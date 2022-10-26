Previous
Wallace Monument

This is the Wallace Monument. We walked to the top of it. The views were gorgeous!

Here's a bit of info: https://www.yourstirling.com/see-do/the-wallace-monument/
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov and leading line to the sky
October 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very imposing!
October 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Thanks for the link. It certainly does have a spectacular view and memorable history.
October 27th, 2022  
