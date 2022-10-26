Sign up
Photo 3757
Wallace Monument
This is the Wallace Monument. We walked to the top of it. The views were gorgeous!
Here's a bit of info:
https://www.yourstirling.com/see-do/the-wallace-monument/
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4191
photos
391
followers
166
following
1029% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
29th September 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov and leading line to the sky
October 27th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very imposing!
October 27th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Thanks for the link. It certainly does have a spectacular view and memorable history.
October 27th, 2022
