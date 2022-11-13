Previous
Next
Last of the Leaves by kwind
Photo 3773

Last of the Leaves

We have two Japanese maples at our front door. This is the last of the leaves.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love Japanese maples - their color is so strong. Nice dof
November 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice DOF
November 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely color and textures.
November 13th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful rich colors
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise