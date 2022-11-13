Sign up
Photo 3773
Last of the Leaves
We have two Japanese maples at our front door. This is the last of the leaves.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4207
photos
388
followers
164
following
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th November 2022 1:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Love Japanese maples - their color is so strong. Nice dof
November 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice DOF
November 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely color and textures.
November 13th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful rich colors
November 13th, 2022
