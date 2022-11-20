Sign up
Photo 3781
Drop
From our macro photo club meet up yesterday.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
7
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4215
photos
388
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
19th November 2022 10:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful macro shot. Fav
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
Elegant and lovely.
November 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s perfect.
November 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Lovely shot
November 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Super job with your macro
November 21st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
What a difference a drop can makes. Love the comp.
November 21st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Just lovely.
November 21st, 2022
365 Project
close