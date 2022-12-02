Previous
It's REALLY Snowing by kwind
Photo 3792

It's REALLY Snowing

The white stuff is falling Fast and furious. This is an iPhone shot - no slow motion adjustments here!

We have to travel to Vancouver (1.5 hour drive plus 2 hour ferry) tomorrow afternoon. We fly to Paris on Sunday. Fingers crossed the weather coordinates!!
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the colours but hope you are able to travel as planned. 💛
December 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Stunning.
December 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow this looks bleak. Hope you manage to get to your destination.
December 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture, it really depicts coldness
December 2nd, 2022  
