Frozen by kwind
Photo 3791

Frozen

It's -4 Celsius here today!!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Wow, that's pretty icy!
December 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a super picture of ice! Sure looks cold!
December 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooooooh! that does look cold! love the glistening of the ice as it encases the metal chain!
December 1st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
brrrrrr and brrrrrilliant
December 1st, 2022  
