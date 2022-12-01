Sign up
Photo 3791
Frozen
It's -4 Celsius here today!!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4225
photos
388
followers
164
following
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's pretty icy!
December 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a super picture of ice! Sure looks cold!
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooooooh! that does look cold! love the glistening of the ice as it encases the metal chain!
December 1st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
brrrrrr and brrrrrilliant
December 1st, 2022
