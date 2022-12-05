Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 3795
Petit France Canal
Taken in Strasbourg, France.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
9
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4230
photos
387
followers
164
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th December 2022 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Pat
Beautiful scene. I love the colours and the curve in the canal.
December 6th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Lucky you with a photographic scene around every corner!
December 6th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov to see this lovely area
December 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture. Alsace is so pretty.
December 6th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
a beautiful scene
December 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
How lovely!
December 6th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Love the reflection and very nicely composed
December 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful!
December 6th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful reflections!
December 6th, 2022
365 Project
close