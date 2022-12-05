Previous
Petit France Canal by kwind
Photo 3795

Petit France Canal

Taken in Strasbourg, France.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pat
Beautiful scene. I love the colours and the curve in the canal.
December 6th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Lucky you with a photographic scene around every corner!
December 6th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov to see this lovely area
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture. Alsace is so pretty.
December 6th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
a beautiful scene
December 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
How lovely!
December 6th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Love the reflection and very nicely composed
December 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful!
December 6th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful reflections!
December 6th, 2022  
