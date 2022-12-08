Sign up
Photo 3798
Colmar, France
We are in Colmar today. It’s delightful!! This is a quick iPhone shot from a moving canal boat.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous
December 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You must love what you are seeing while you cruise along the canal!
December 9th, 2022
