Colmar, France by kwind
Colmar, France

We are in Colmar today. It’s delightful!! This is a quick iPhone shot from a moving canal boat.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sharon Lee ace
Gorgeous
December 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You must love what you are seeing while you cruise along the canal!
December 9th, 2022  
