Month of Hearts #24 by kwind
Photo 3876

Month of Hearts #24

Another gift from my daughter.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Diana ace
they are gorgeous!
February 25th, 2023  
