Month of Hearts #25 by kwind
Photo 3877

Month of Hearts #25

Hearts in nature.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 25th, 2023  
