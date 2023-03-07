Previous
Next
Animal Day by kwind
Photo 3887

Animal Day

Today we drove almost 3 hours to Philip Island and went to a nature reserve. We were able to get up close and personal with so many animals. I loved this guy's colouring. It's called a Cassowary.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing looking bird , gorgeous colours!
March 7th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a fabulous bird!!
March 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fabulous colour - relative of the peacock
March 7th, 2023  
Wylie ace
That's a beauty. Hard to believe @rensala that the birds would be even vaguely related! Normally in the tropics I can't imagine that they'd be keen on Philip Is either.
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise