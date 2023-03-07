Sign up
Photo 3887
Animal Day
Today we drove almost 3 hours to Philip Island and went to a nature reserve. We were able to get up close and personal with so many animals. I loved this guy's colouring. It's called a Cassowary.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing looking bird , gorgeous colours!
March 7th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a fabulous bird!!
March 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fabulous colour - relative of the peacock
March 7th, 2023
Wylie
ace
That's a beauty. Hard to believe
@rensala
that the birds would be even vaguely related! Normally in the tropics I can't imagine that they'd be keen on Philip Is either.
March 7th, 2023
