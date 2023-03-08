Previous
Animal Day #2 by kwind
Photo 3888

Animal Day #2

Kangaroo with a baby! We saw several yesterday!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Babs ace
That is quite a big baby, time to leave home.
March 8th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
So cute
March 8th, 2023  
