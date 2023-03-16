Sign up
Photo 3896
Jump!
My mom, sister and daughter at the Brighton Bathing Boxes.
Someone asked about the ownership of these in yesterday's shot so I did a little research. Check this out.... it's quite shocking!!
https://www.realestate.com.au/news/brighton-beach-box-record-price-buyer-swoops-for-quick-sale/
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
6
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4330
photos
382
followers
161
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
27th February 2023 12:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Fun capture!
March 17th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Great action shot!
March 17th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Great timing on all your parts!
March 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful action shot of your lovely family.
Goodness gracious I was shocked to read about the price of the bathing box! It is rather shocking, thanks for the info :-)
March 17th, 2023
Kim
ace
How fun!!
March 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful and happy looking trio. I love those beach huts, especially the rainbow one. BUT $340K??? What are they like inside? They don’t seem to even have windows.
March 17th, 2023
