Previous
Next
Jump! by kwind
Photo 3896

Jump!

My mom, sister and daughter at the Brighton Bathing Boxes.

Someone asked about the ownership of these in yesterday's shot so I did a little research. Check this out.... it's quite shocking!!

https://www.realestate.com.au/news/brighton-beach-box-record-price-buyer-swoops-for-quick-sale/
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! Fun capture!
March 17th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Great action shot!
March 17th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Great timing on all your parts!
March 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful action shot of your lovely family.

Goodness gracious I was shocked to read about the price of the bathing box! It is rather shocking, thanks for the info :-)
March 17th, 2023  
Kim ace
How fun!!
March 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful and happy looking trio. I love those beach huts, especially the rainbow one. BUT $340K??? What are they like inside? They don’t seem to even have windows.
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise