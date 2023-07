Sagrada Familia

This is the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world. It was designed by architect Antoni Gaudí (like the other buildings I recently shared). Construction started in 1882 and still isn't done. It definitely felt new compared to all the other churches we've seen in Europe over the years. I was impressed with its size and how the colourful stained glass glowed inside but I read so much about it before going I think I was expecting more.