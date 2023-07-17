Previous
Sagrada Familia #2 by kwind
Sagrada Familia #2

Another shot of the ceiling to give a sense of the height. Also, you can see some of the stunning stained glass work.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Danette Thompson ace
Quite an interesting shot!
July 18th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat shot.
July 18th, 2023  
