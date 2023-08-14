Previous
Wasps by kwind
Photo 4041

Wasps

I got stung on the foot today and my husband got stung on his toe!! So we set up a trap! Within two hours we had trapped lots of the little buggers!
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise