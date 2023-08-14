Sign up
Previous
Photo 4041
Wasps
I got stung on the foot today and my husband got stung on his toe!! So we set up a trap! Within two hours we had trapped lots of the little buggers!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
