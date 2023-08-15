Sign up
Previous
Photo 4042
Splash
I took this last night I have a sun was setting behind me. It’s been really windy the last couple of days. I managed to catch a wave splash on the sandstone.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2023 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Ryan
The splash is great and beautiful colors on the horizon
August 16th, 2023
kali
ace
nice!
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
