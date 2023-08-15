Previous
Splash by kwind
Photo 4042

Splash

I took this last night I have a sun was setting behind me. It’s been really windy the last couple of days. I managed to catch a wave splash on the sandstone.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Julie Ryan
The splash is great and beautiful colors on the horizon
August 16th, 2023  
kali ace
nice!
August 16th, 2023  
