Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4044
White caps in the Bay
It's been very windy the last couple of days on the island. To the point that there were white caps coming into the bay. My phone got a little wet getting this shot.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4478
photos
361
followers
153
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Pyrrhula
Great pov. and timing Beautiful sea capture.
August 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super capture!
August 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding pov
August 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Nice view of this wave, beautiful colors in the water
August 17th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome wave shot!
It’s been crazy windy here today!
August 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Worth it! Just a great capture.
August 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture of this wave
August 17th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It’s been crazy windy here today!