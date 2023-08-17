White caps in the Bay

Previous
It's been very windy the last couple of days on the island. To the point that there were white caps coming into the bay. My phone got a little wet getting this shot.
17th August 2023

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Pyrrhula
Great pov. and timing Beautiful sea capture.
August 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super capture!
August 17th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding pov
August 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Nice view of this wave, beautiful colors in the water
August 17th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome wave shot!
It’s been crazy windy here today!
August 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Worth it! Just a great capture.
August 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture of this wave
August 17th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Beautiful
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023  
