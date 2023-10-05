Previous
Wasps Like Gum by kwind
Photo 4091

Wasps Like Gum

A close up of Seattle's gum wall. Do you see the wasps??

Here's some info: https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/vendor/the-gum-wall/
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Liz Gooster
Oh wow, such a creative shot. I've been to Seattle a few times, but not for years - I had no idea this was there!
October 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
I sure see them, is that real gum people just stick on the wall?
October 5th, 2023  
KWind ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, people leave their gum on the wall.
October 5th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
October 5th, 2023  
