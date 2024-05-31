Sign up
Previous
Photo 4313
Europe Bound
My husband took this photo. I’m currently sitting on a plane in Vancouver about to takeoff for Amsterdam. We have a four hour layover and then we head to Rome. Flying with KLM! So far I’m very impressed.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
