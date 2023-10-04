Previous
Gum Wall by kwind
Gum Wall

Seattle's famous gum wall near Pike Place Market.

Here's some info: https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/vendor/the-gum-wall/
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, fascinating looking.
October 5th, 2023  
