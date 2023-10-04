Sign up
Photo 4090
Gum Wall
Seattle's famous gum wall near Pike Place Market.
Here's some info:
https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/vendor/the-gum-wall/
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4525
photos
354
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, fascinating looking.
October 5th, 2023
