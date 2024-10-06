Sign up
Previous
Photo 4437
Matterhorn Love
After 3.5 hours and 3 different trains we made it to Zermatt today. The somewhat cooperated so we could see the famous mountain peak.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
8
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4871
photos
319
followers
139
following
1215% complete
Views
23
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 1:40pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 6th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful capture, hubbie has flown over it and seen the peak, not quite the same!
October 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
We love Zermatt, such a great place! Super shot. Enjoy!
October 6th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wow! Certainly worth the train rides! I assume the heart is there or did you edit it in?
October 6th, 2024
KWind
ace
@illinilass
Heart is part of the landscape. You are meant to sit in it with the Matterhorn in the background. We were up their earlier but I like this POV on our down and took this shot.
October 6th, 2024
Diane
ace
Wonderful shot!
October 6th, 2024
moni kozi
Did you have a toblerone up there?
October 6th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty! You will have to repost this in February with your month of hearts.
October 6th, 2024
