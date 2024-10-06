Previous
Matterhorn Love by kwind
Photo 4437

Matterhorn Love

After 3.5 hours and 3 different trains we made it to Zermatt today. The somewhat cooperated so we could see the famous mountain peak.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 6th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful capture, hubbie has flown over it and seen the peak, not quite the same!
October 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
We love Zermatt, such a great place! Super shot. Enjoy!
October 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wow! Certainly worth the train rides! I assume the heart is there or did you edit it in?
October 6th, 2024  
KWind ace
@illinilass Heart is part of the landscape. You are meant to sit in it with the Matterhorn in the background. We were up their earlier but I like this POV on our down and took this shot.
October 6th, 2024  
Diane ace
Wonderful shot!
October 6th, 2024  
moni kozi
Did you have a toblerone up there?
October 6th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
So pretty! You will have to repost this in February with your month of hearts.
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
