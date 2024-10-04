Previous
LUCERNE by kwind
Photo 4435

LUCERNE

We made it to Lucerne!! We walked the famous Musegg wall and saw this view of the city from one of its towers.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
narayani ace
What a beautiful view
October 5th, 2024  
